Pickleball courts open at Prince William County's Ferlazzo Building

Prince William County opened eight new pickleball courts at the Dr. A.J. Ferlazzo Building in Woodbridge on July 17. While people have put the courts to good use for a couple of months now, a recent ribbon-cutting ceremony made things official.
Potomac District Supervisor Andrea Bailey attended the ceremony and talked about seeing people playing pickleball every day when she arrives at her office.
"It's such a refreshing and reviving thing to see because it lets me know that, in this uncertain time of COVID-19, people are taking care of their health, their hearts and their minds and most of all their spirits,” she said.
The eight pickleball courts replaced several old tennis courts.
Barbara Tyrrell, a USA Pickleball Association Woodbridge Ambassador, said the tennis courts were an eyesore that needed to go to make room for better use.
"They took a dilapidated recreational space and turned it into something beautiful,” she said. “There is a huge demand for pickleball."
J. Hall., now a professional pickleball player, said two 70-year-old women introduced him to pickleball when he was a firefighter in Manassas Park a couple of years ago. Hall said pickleball provides great exercise while at the same time allowing people to make new friends.
"You see people under eight to over 80,” he said. “It also speaks to the cohesiveness of pickleball. It's for everybody."
Hall, who goes by "Gizmo Pickleball" when he's playing professionally, said pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the United States. "It's addictive point, blank, period."
Hall also said that he wants to get people involved in the game.
"My introduction when people ask me, 'What is pickleball?' I always tell them it's like tennis and ping pong had a baby,” he said. “This will generally get everybody to think and laugh about it; and at that point, I've got them just interested enough to… at least get them out to the court."
Woodbridge Pickleball Ambassador Nick Katsarelis said pickleball was born as a backyard game, but has grown into much more, and having the courts in Prince William County is a bonus.
"These courts are great. I have played on a variety of courts in different areas, and these match up with anything I have played on. They're outstanding. They are fantastic,” Katsarelis said.
The courts promote camaraderie among the seasoned players, who encourage others to learn the game, he said.
"We do very well at trying to keep it open, mixing people, trying to make people feel comfortable and included, whatever skill level they are,” Katsarelis said.
County Department of Parks Recreation and Tourism Director Seth Hendler-Voss said people don't even need equipment when they encounter one of the Woodbridge Pickleball Ambassadors.
"Anyone who happens upon these courts is happening upon not just one ambassador, but hundreds of ambassadors … always willing to loan a paddle out and teach someone to play,” he said.
Bailey said she was ready to meet the pickleball players on their turf. "I am so excited about the opportunity to get out here and get to know you and let you teach me how to play."
More information about parks, recreation, and tourism in Prince William County is available at pwcgov.org/parks
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.