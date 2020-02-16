Prince William County police are welcoming people ready to get cold in the Potomac River for a good cause. The Polar Plunge returns Feb. 22, with proceeds supporting area Special Olympics programs.

This year’s fun will be on a new shore, with festivities moving to Leesylvania State Park, 2001 Daniel K. Ludwig Drive, Woodbridge.

The police department is looking to raise $100,000, and welcomes support from teams or individuals willing to brave the cold waters for a good cause.

Registration is open, and the public is invited to participate by taking the plunge, making a donation or cheering on participants at the event.

There’ll be live music, games, door prizes, food trucks, law enforcement displays, a costume contest and more.

To register, visit the Prince William page at impact.specialolympicsva.org.

To make a donation, note that you’re donating to PWCPD when visiting the page.

Registration and check-in begin at 10 a.m. Feb. 22. Live music and the other activities run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The costume contest begins at 2 p.m., and the official plunge time is 2:30 p.m. There is on-site parking near the beach and marina at Leesylvania State Park.

The Polar Plunge is one of the biggest annual fundraisers for the Special Olympics, an organization supported by law enforcement officers throughout the United States and in 45 countries.

Last year’s plunge at Tim’s Rivershore Restaurant in Dumfries raised more than $80,000.