Polar Plunge raises $91,000 for Special Olympics

The 2020 Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics Virginia raised $91,000 at the event on Feb. 22 at Leesylvania State Park in Woodbridge.
The Prince William County Police Department thanked the community for its support in raising money for Special Olympics Virginia and for coming out to cheer everyone on, the Polar Plunge teams, and the volunteers who assisted to make this event fun and successful, according to a news release.
The Polar Plunge benefits Special Olympics, an organization which is supported by law enforcement officers throughout the United States and in 45 countries.
Members of various law enforcement agencies participated, whether as plungers or as volunteers, including the Prince William County Sheriff’s Office; the Town of Haymarket Police Department; the City of Manassas Park Police Department; the City of Manassas Police Department; the Fairfax County Police Department; the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office; and the Arlington County Police Department.
Leesylvania State Park was hosting the event for the first time. Wawa and Mission BBQ fed all the volunteers.
