Simon, a global leader in premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, announced the beginning of the holiday season where families can make magical memories by taking photos with Santa as part of the Simon Santa Photo Experience at Potomac Mills. Santa will visit until Dec. 24, according to a news release.
“Visiting the Simon Santa Photo Experience at Potomac Mills is a fun way for families to create lasting memories and experience all the joy that the holiday season has to offer,” said Jen Snitselaar, General Manager at Potomac Mills. “We recognize the importance of sharing traditions with loved ones during the holidays and want to enable families to experience this special time with Santa that they have come to cherish each year at Potomac Mills.”
Santa FastPass: Save time, avoid the line by reserving your magical moment with Santa online.
Friends & Family Weekend: Spend $50 or more at the Santa Photo Experience November 15-17 and receive a $10 American Express Simon Giftcard® at Simon Guest Services. While supplies last. See Simon Guest Services for details.
Military Families Breakfast with Santa: Potomac Mills invites military families to enjoy a special Breakfast with Santa on December 5, 2019 from 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. in the Food Court. Families will receive an additional military discount on photos with Santa as well as a keepsake item for the kids to take home. The event welcomes active duty, guard and veteran families from all branches of the Military. ID and registration are required for this event. Families can register online.
Caring Santa: Provides children with all spectrums of special needs and their families with the opportunity to visit with Santa in a sensory-friendly environment. Caring Santa will occur in association with Autism Speaks before regular mall hours on December 1, 2019 from 9:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Guests can reserve their appointment online.
Pet Photo Night: An opportunity for all members of the family, pet and human, to visit with Santa. Pet Photo nights are hosted after regular mall hours on December 8, 2019 from 6:30 p.m.- 8:30 p.m. and the set receives extensive cleaning following the event to minimize potential risks to allergy sufferers. Registration is optional, but to guarantee a time slot, guests are welcome to reserve a time online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.