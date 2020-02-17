Prince William Food Rescue, a local initiative to mobilize volunteers to reduce food waste, has delivered more than 200,000 pounds of food — the equivalent of nearly 101,000 meals.

It has taken less than six months from its inception in August 2019 to surpass their first year goal. Additionally, just last week, Food Rescue Heroes completed their 1,000 food rescue, according to a news release.

A program of Action in Community Through Service (ACTS), the Prince William Food Rescue organizes deliveries — or “rescues” — from donor locations that include grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations and hospitals to distribution locations that include churches, community centers, senior centers, mobile home parks and schools. Volunteers are notified of rescues through a mobile app, where they can claim and track their rescue.

“Our goal to reduce food waste, food insecurity, and GHG emissions here in our community has been successful because of the tremendous people involved”, said Aaron Tolson, director of development for ACTS. “We have a great team collaborating with amazing donors, distributors, and volunteers every day. Together we are changing the food insecurity landscape here in the Prince William region more quickly than I could have imagined."

The program continues to grow as donor locations, rescues and app downloads increase weekly. You can keep up with their activity – as well information on how to download the app and become a “Food Rescue Hero” at www.pwfoodrescue.org.