A Powerball ticket purchased in Manassas Park is worth $50,000, but not for long.
Virginia Lottery officials are sounding the alarm on three lottery tickets set to expire in the next few weeks, including the ticket purchased at the 7-Eleven at 9101 Andrew Drive.
It matched four balls and the Powerball in the April 20 drawing. The winning numbers that night were 3-27-30-63-65 and the Powerball number 1
The ticket expires at 5 p.m. Oct. 17.
The other two tickets set to expire were purchased in Chesapeake and Danville.
Winners have 180 days after the drawing to claim the prize.
Whoever has the winning tickets should contact the Virginia Lottery immediately, lottery officials said in a news release. They can present the ticket at the nearest Virginia Lottery Customer Service Center.
Unclaimed prizes, by law, go to Virginia’s Literary Fund, which provides low interest loans to localities for public school construction, renovations and technology upgrades.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.