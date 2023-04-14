The Prince William County Arts Council will hold its annual Kathleen K. Seefeldt Awards Program and dessert reception on Monday, May 8
The event will be at 7:30 p.m. at the Hylton Performing Arts Center on George Mason University's Science & Technology Campus in Manassas. This event is open to the public; however, the number of attendees is limited so RSVP is required.
The Seefeldt Awards were created over 25 years ago to honor those who sustain Kathleen K. Seefeldt’s legacy of public service and support for the cultural arts of greater Prince William County. The Prince William County Arts Council named the awards in honor of Seefeldt because of her long history of service to the county and the state.
During Seefeldt's tenure as chair of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors, the Arts Council was established. She was instrumental in the development of the tri-partite agreement that led to the creation of the Hylton Performing Arts Center. After leaving the board, she has held several appointed positions on state government commissions as well as volunteer work with a number of charities.
Attire for the event is semi-formal or business attire. Those interested in attending should RSVP by Monday, April 17, to Susan Bardenhagen atSTEAM.arts4life@gmail.com.
