Catharpin Regional Park is set for upgrades.
Earlier this month, the Board of County Supervisors allocated more than $1.8 million for improvements at the park of Sudley Road in western Prince William County.
The majority of the money, about $1.6 million, is dedicated for a splash pad and picnic shelter.
The rest of the money is part of an agreement between the county, Play Ball Sports Management and Gainesville Haymarket Baseball League Inc. for field improvements. That work includes artificial turf infields, open air press boxes, scoreboards, bullpens, shade structures and electrical service for batting cages.
The money comes from proffer funds, which are provided by developers to offset the impact of their projects on county services.
Supervisor Pete Candland, whose Gainesville District includes the park, said the improvements would make the park a “regional destination” for tournaments. He said tournaments attract families and more amenities will make it more attractive.
“That’s going to be revenue dollars that are coming to Prince William County,” he said.
The work will require $127,000 in annual operating costs and the equivalent of 1.25 full-time employees for maintenance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.