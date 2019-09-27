In this line of work, you have to be curious about almost everything around you — people, places and things.
How long has Dennis Miller been leading the Sudley swim team? What’s going into that massive cleared lot in Dumfries? Why are local poems popping up everywhere?
Those are just three of the questions that came up in the process of building this 32-page 2019 Community Guide.
We have answers to these and a few more in this special section, traveling from the steps of Haymarket’s Town Hall to the infamous bottleneck on Interstate 95 near Occoquan. We visit classrooms in Manassas Park, Montclair and Marumsco Hills. We take you to the field at Brentsville High, as well as future parks in Lake Ridge and Dale City.
But we know you have even more questions about what is going on in your community.
