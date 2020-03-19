Prince William County closed all government buildings to the public as of 5 p.m. Thursday until further notice.
The courts, clerks and related judicial administration locations and services are open in accordance with instructions from the Virginia Supreme Court. Public Safety services are operating normally, according to a news release.
While county buildings are closed, county employees will continue to report to work or telework if available, and departments will remain open for business virtually.
The public will be able to contact departments by phone and email. Those seeking to do business with the county should do so remotely online, by phone or through the mail, or delay any business that requires in-person interaction with county employees until a future date.
The county is closely monitoring the status of COVID-19 to determine when county buildings can be safely re-opened to the public.
A list of online services can be found at emergency.pwcgov.org/online.
The Virginia Department of Health announced Thursday that the number of coronavirus cases in the Prince William County region had jumped from four to 11 overnight.
As of March 19 public health officials have noted evidence of community transmission of COVID-19 in parts of Northern Virginia. Local governments in Northern Virginia have already taken a number of actions to promote social distancing and protect those at increased risk for severe illness.
Individuals are urged to wash hands frequently; stay home when sick; avoid close contact with those who are sick; cover coughs and sneezes; maintain at least six feet of personal space whenever possible; avoid crowded areas and non-essential travel if you are over age 65 or have a chronic medical condition; and follow local government guidance.
Infectious diseases do not respect boundaries. Each individual is a critical part of slowing the spread of COVID-19, in addition to government action at the local, state and federal levels.
For more information about the COVID-19 coronavirus and how you can help protect yourself and those around you, visit pwcgov.org/emergency. Additionally, the Prince William Health District has established a call center where residents, businesses and healthcare providers can get information related to COVID-19. The phones will be staffed seven days per week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can call 703-872-7759.
Virginia residents can also call the Virginia Department of Health public information line at 877-ASK-VDH3 for questions about the novel coronavirus situation. If you have chest pain or shortness of breath, call or text 911.
