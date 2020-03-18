In an effort to ensure the most vulnerable families in the community have access to food, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors made donations totaling $30,000 to the local food banks, who have seen a decline in donations during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.
The local state of emergency declared by County Executive Chris Martino earlier this week allowed the administrative action to direct funds to provide vital services to those most in need in our community.
“There is nothing more important than helping our neighbors, especially those who rely on our local food banks for survival,” said board chair Ann Wheeler. “With children home from school and many working from home, the need is even greater. I urge all of our residents to help their neighbors and provide support as they are able during this trying time.”
Each of the food banks – Action In Community Through Service (ACTS), Northern Virginia Family Service’s SERVE Campus and the Haymarket Food Pantry – are receiving $10,000.
Those who wish to donate cash or food should contact one of these organizations or the organization of their choice directly on how to make a contribution.
- Action In Community Through Service (ACTS): www.actspwc.org
- Northern Virginia Family Service’s SERVE Campus: www.nvfs.org
- Haymarket Food Pantry: haymarketfoodpantry.org
For more information about COVID-19 and Prince William County, please visit pwcgov.org/emergency.
