The Prince William County Fair is returning this weekend after a year-long hiatus with new attractions and new ownership and without COVID-19 restrictions.
In addition to the usual fair fare, such as a midway full of thrilling rides, highlights this year include performances by “America’s Got Talent” alumnus Wesley Williams with his acts The Puppy Pals and the One Wheel Wonder.
The Puppy Pals is a “comedic stunt dog presentation,” while the One Wheel Wonder is a unicycle stunt show consisting of “displays of unbelievable skill to death-defying feats of danger,” according to the fair’s website.
In addition to these new acts, fairgoers can expect familiar activities such as camel and pony rides, mechanical bull rides, demolition derbies, and various farm animal shows.
The Power Wheels Derby, in which children ages 3 to 10 participate in a demolition-style derby on Power Wheels, also will be returning. Each contestant in the derby will have balloons attached to the front and back of their Power Wheels, and the contestant with the most balloons left intact wins.
“We’re having our Power Wheels Derby, that’s always a fan favorite. They [fairgoers and parents] love to watch their little kids on their Power Wheels,” said Diane Burke, director of operations for the Prince William County Fair.
No coronavirus restrictions, such as negative tests or proof of vaccines, will be in place. However, extra hand sanitizer dispensers will be across the fairgrounds to ensure a hygienic experience.
“As of right now, there’s no restrictions at all. We will go by the governor’s guidelines,” Burke said.
Although the fair can be held this year due to reduced COVID restrictions, it would not be possible without the new ownership of the fairgrounds. Since September 2018, the Prince William Veteran’s Farm Club had been trying to sell the 85- acre Manassas property, which put the continuation of the fair into jeopardy. In December, however, the fairgrounds were purchased by an unnamed buyer, who upon learning of the fair, which he had never attended, agreed to move forward with it this year.
“He graciously accepted my offer to get started with the fair,” Burke said. “He’s all about families and tradition, which I am grateful for because that of course is what this is all about.”
