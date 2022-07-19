Prince William County has hired Joan Duckett as director of the Office of Housing and Community Development (OHCD) following a national search and competitive hiring process, according to a news release. She started in late June.
Duckett has more than 12 years of housing and community development experience with Prince William County, including six years of experience as the assistant director of OHCD. Before joining the county, Duckett served as the executive director of the city of Manassas Housing Trust Fund for 16 years.
“Ms. Duckett brings her many years of affordable housing program development and implementation along with a deep knowledge of local housing community partners,” Acting County Executive Elijah Johnson said in the release. “We are very pleased that she is taking on this leadership role.”
During her tenure with the county, Duckett has focused her skills on the strategic work associated with providing affordable housing programs and services for county residents. Most recently, she oversaw the implementation of several COVID-19 mortgage and rental assistance and relief programs funded by millions in federal and state aid.
“I have been working in this community for a long time,” said Duckett. “I’m excited about the opportunity to work with OHCD’s talented staff and to bring my experience to strengthen programs like the First-Time Home Buyer Program and Neighborhood Housing Rehabilitation Program, among others.”
Office of Housing and Community Development programs include Family Self-Sufficiency, First Time Homebuyers Program, Neighborhood Rehabilitation, Rental Assistance and Transitional Housing.
