Prince William County is holding virtual community conversations to receive feedback from residents about their priorities for the county’s strategic plan for 2021-2024.
So far in August, the county has held several virtual community meetings. The next virtual meetings are scheduled for Neabsco district residents on Aug. 31 at 6:30 p.m. and for Gainesville district residents on Sept. 2 at 6:30 p.m.
Since August 2019, the board, staff and a team of eight residents and seven staff members have worked on the strategic plan for 2021-2024. With the board’s input, the team is tasked with developing a draft strategic plan by October so the board and residents can offer input from October to November, according to a presentation in January to the board of county supervisors from Kaye Wallace, strategic plan coordinator for the county’s office of management and budget.
The board is set to approve the plan in November or December, according to Wallace’s presentation.
In January 2021, the county will create a strategic plan accountability and reporting committee to focus on collecting data and implementation.
For read the 2017-2020 strategic plan, visit https://www.pwcgov.org/government/dept/budget/Documents/2017-2020_Strategic_Plan.pdf
For more information about the virtual meetings, visit https://www.pwcgov.org/government/dept/budget/Pages/Strategic-Plan-Detail.aspx
The county is asking residents to provide feedback on living in the county, including the following questions:
- What do you like most about living in Prince William County?
- What do you like least about living in Prince William County?
- If you were in charge, what would you change about Prince William County?
- What do you believe should be the top 3 priorities for the community over the next 4 to 5 years?
- What other comments or insights do you want to share that would be important to PWC’s strategic planning process?
