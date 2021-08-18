Prince William County won third place in the 2021 annual Digital Counties Survey, conducted by the Center for Digital Government in partnership with the National Association of Counties.
The survey identifies the best technology practices among U.S. counties, including initiatives that streamline delivery of government services; encourage open data, collaboration and shared services; enhance cybersecurity, and contribute to disaster response and recovery efforts.
“Our IT department has been laser-focused on building highly resilient, scalable, and secure infrastructure to support our residents, businesses, visitors, and employees,” said County Executive Christopher Martino. “This proved critical to seamless operations throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and will serve us well into the future.”
The Department of Information Technology’s strategic plan and $24.9 million IT modernization effort were cited as key reasons that solidified the county’s win in the 250,000-499,999 population category. The county also created a program that deployed more than 4,000 Wi-Fi hot spots to families with school-aged children during the pandemic.
