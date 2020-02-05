With two people already isolated and tested for the deadly coronavirus in Northern Virginia in recent weeks, area hospitals are preparing for any local impacts of the outbreak.
Both of those tested in Northern Virginia did not have the virus, but the Centers for Disease Control has identified 11 cases in the United States, with dozens more patients waiting for test results.
Travelers through Dulles International Airport are undergoing health screening if they have travelled or been in contact with someone who has travelled to the region of China where the outbreak began
At Novant Health UVA Health Systems hospitals in Manassas and Haymarket, every incoming patient is being immediately screened for symptoms and travel history regardless of what they’re being treated for, said Cristyn Dinges, the regional infection prevention manager.
So far, no patients at the facilities have shown a possibility of infection. If someone did, Dinges said they would immediately be placed in an airborne isolation room for further testing. The hospitals have been encouraging all providers to pay special attention to hand and respiratory hygiene, such as covering up coughs and washing hands thoroughly.
“We’re just encouraging continuous use of precaution,” Dinges said. “Making sure hand hygiene is a must and educating patients as well for when they’re out in the community.”
As of earlier this week, there were 20,708 confirmed cases of the virus worldwide, and 427 people — all but one in China — have died from the outbreak.
Patients are being treated for the virus in Arizona, California, Illinois, Massachusetts and Washington, according to the CDC.
U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar declared a public health emergency on Jan. 31 to put more federal resources toward the coronavirus response.
At this time, the virus is not currently spreading in the community in the United States, CDC officials noted in a statement Feb. 3.
The federal government has implemented travel restrictions that delay entry for foreign nationals who have been to China in the 14 previous days and temporarily hold U.S. citizens who have been to China’s Hubei province over the same time period. Dinges said because of their proximity to Dulles, area hospitals should take special precaution when screening patients.
In a statement, Sentara Healthcare’s Chief Quality and Safety Officer Joel Bundy said that Sentara hospitals have implemented their emergency protocols and “are standing up a dedicated team to monitor and follow the coronavirus closely. Currently there are no potential coronavirus patients at any Sentara hospital. If this changes, our highly-skilled team is trained to safely care for any potential patient while ensuring we have zero exposures to our staff and other patients.”
