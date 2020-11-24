Prince William County, in conjunction with the Fairfax County Department of Transportation, will host a virtual informational session regarding the Route 28 Bypass project on Dec. 7 at 7 p.m.
This approximately $300 million infrastructure project, one of the largest in the history of Prince William County, will reduce traffic congestion, improve travel reliability and address other transportation challenges in the area.
The meeting will inform residents of both counties about the project background, efforts to date, and the current status, focusing on proposed concepts for the Route 28 Bypass connection and tie-in point to the existing Route 28 in Fairfax County.
The Prince William County Department of Transportation (PWCDOT) will host information sessions on the broader Route 28 Bypass project and address topics specific to Prince William County in the near future.
The public is invited to ask questions at the conclusion of the presentation and to provide feedback.
The project team will record the meeting and presentation and post them on the project webpage.
Meeting Registration Information
Register to attend the Route 28 Virtual Meeting.
Dial In: +1-415-655-0001 | Access code: 180 932 8746
Comments Due Monday, Dec. 7 at 5 p.m.
To submit comments, questions or feedback, please contact PWCDOT:
Via email to Paolo Belita, Project Manager, PBelita@pwcgov.org
In writing to:
Department of Transportation
Prince William County
5 County Complex Court
Prince William, VA 22192
By phone: 703-792-6273
