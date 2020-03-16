Due to the coronavirus outbreak and concerns about the spreading of COVID-19 in the community, Prince William Public Libraries closed to the public Monday, March 16, but services will continue, according to a news release.
“During this time, we are committed to providing you with a positive experience to the best of our ability,” library director Deborah Wright said.
Beginning Tuesday, March 17, all branches will have staff available for phone service.
Beginning Wednesday, March 18, libraries will be providing curbside pickup, Wright said.
“Place a hold, then come to your branch to pick it up curbside. Wait until you get email confirmation that your hold is available and, when you arrive at the branch, call inside,” Wright said. “One of our friendly staff members will bring out your hold while you wait in your car.”
Hours will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Phone and pickup service will not be available at Central Community and Nokesville Neighborhood libraries
Library members can also use the digital library, with free access to thousands of online and digital resources, including e-books, audiobooks, newspapers and premium websites.
Prince William County, Manassas, and Manassas Park residents can access all of the library's digital services without visiting a library branch by signing up for a Digital Library Card. The Digital Library Cards expires in two years. Visit
If your library card has expired or is about to expire, call a library branch. Staff will help to reactivate your card to give you full access to the catalog for Curbside Pickup and the Digital Library.
Beginning March 16 through the time that libraries are closed, you will not incur fines for overdue books. Book drops at all 11 locations are open.
The library system will continue to offer Interlibrary Loans. As in the past, there is a nominal fee when requesting an ILL. This fee will be charged to your account for you to pay online at your convenience.
Librarians also are working to create Virtual Story Times, Music and Motion and more.
“At this time, we are not accepting Friends of the Library book donations,” Wright said. “Hold onto them! We'd love to take them once we're fully up and running again.”
