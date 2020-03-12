As a growing number of local coronavirus patients were identified this week, state and local officials are preparing for broader infections and the related effects in Prince William County and across Northern Virginia.
COVID-19 started in China late last year and has quickly crossed the globe, with more than 4,591 deaths, including 32 in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University’s tracking of global reports, as of Wednesday. More than 124,900 cases of the virus have been reported, including more than 1,135 in the United States.
The first case in Virginia was reported March 7 — a resident of Marine Corps Base Quantico who had recently travelled to Ethiopia, according to a statement from the base. He was being treated at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital.
His family and other close contacts are under quarantine. The base closed schools March 9-11 for cleaning. A message was sent to parents in the Manassas Volleyball Club that noted one of the group’s players was the Marine’s daughter, though it was noted that no club members appeared to have been exposed to the virus.
After the first diagnosis, the state swiftly added eight more cases over three days, reporting coronavirus patients in Arlington, Fairfax, Falls Church, Hanover, Loudoun, Spotsylvania and Virginia Beach.
On Tuesday, Fairfax schools announced they would close for the day March 16 to give teachers an opportunity "to prepare for the possibility of distance learning in the event of a school closure.”
While preparing the city’s annual budget, Manassas City Manager Patrick Pate said it’s too early to project the financial impact of the virus’ spread, but said there is concern about a potential drop in tax revenues related to the outbreak.
“Right now if people basically decide to stay in, then we’ve got meals tax issues that might drop. We’ve got sales tax issues when those revenues might drop. You know, maybe cigarettes will see an upswing because people don’t have anything to do,” Pate said. “So there is some real concern on the revenue side if the economy slows and what that’s going to do in this area.”
Alison Ansher, the public health director of the Prince William County Health District, which serves the county, Manassas and Manassas Park, said the county has developed an incident management team to prepare in case the coronavirus spreads throughout the community.
In addition to working with hospitals, clinical providers, schools and other community partners to provide the most current information, she said they’ve also monitored 33 people who visited China.
Coronavirus is spread through coughing, sneezing or close personal contact with someone who has the virus, with symptoms ranging from mild to severe and including fever, coughing, shortness of breath, pneumonia, respiratory failure and multisystem organ failure. Ansher said close contact is defined as being within 6 feet for more than 10 minutes. Community spread is when people have become infected in an area, including some who are not sure how or where they became infected, she said.
“A lot of the preparedness is dusting off the pandemic flu plan and lessons learned such as social distancing and school closings,” Ansher told the Prince William Board of County Supervisors on Tuesday. “Not that that’s going to happen, but those processes will be used if necessary.”
Ansher said older people and people with chronic diseases are at a greater risk.
Brian Misner, the county's emergency management coordinator, said the county is working through its emergency operations plan, which includes monitoring conditions, coordinating with other officials and outlining essential functions required by county staff in case of emergency.
