Prince William County's health district has confirmed a new case of the coronavirus COVID-19. It's the first case in county boundaries, but the second attributed to Prince William County in state data. The state's first case was identified as a resident of Marine Corps Base Quantico.

The Virginia Health Department announced earlier Friday that the new Prince William case is one of total of 30 in the state who have tested positive for the coronavirus, including 18 in Northern Virginia and Fredericksburg.

County spokesperson Nicole Brown said Friday the county's health district was notified late March 12 about the positive test result for COVID-19.

The patient, a woman in her 60s traveled internationally in an area affected by the coronavirus.

When she returned to the U.S., she followed guidelines to remain at home and limit her contact with other people, Brown said. When symptoms developed, she was tested through the Department of Consolidated Laboratory Services.

The woman is in stable condition, according to the county. She is one of 10 coronavirus patients that remain hospitalized in the state.

"To protect patient privacy, the health district will not identify the hospital and no further information will be provided about the patient," according to the county.

Prince William County officials announced Friday that they have canceled all outside meetings, events and gatherings in county facilities until further notice.

The move follows recommendations from Gov. Ralph Northam on Thursday when he declared a state of emergency.