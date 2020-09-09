The Prince William Board of County Supervisors rejected Tuesday a permit request for a $13 million asphalt plant outside Manassas over community concerns about impacts.
It would have been the second asphalt plant near Mullen Elementary School and the communities that have been built near the heavy-industrial area.
More than a dozen residents spoke against the plant proposed by paving company Allan Myers for the 23-acre property located at 7816 and 7814 Bethlehem Road.
“I’m asking for the folks out there; this will impact their quality of life,” Gainesville Supervisor Pete Candland said during the meeting. The property is in his district. “They're asking us to help protect their quality of life.”
The plant’s special use permit request was supported by Chair Ann Wheeler and supervisors Victor Angry, D-Neabsco, and Andrea Bailey, D-Potomac. Candland opposed the permit, along with Kenny Boddye, D-Occoquan; Margaret Franklin, D-Woodbridge; Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville; and Yesli Vega, R-Coles.
Residents cheered when the required permit request failed to garner enough votes.
Lawson said the project would impact air quality near Mullen Elementary.
“I simply can’t support this for that reason alone,” she said during the meeting.
The permit request would have allowed the paving company to build silo storage and loading structures beyond what is allowed under heavy industrial zoning. The project would have replaced a vacant concrete plant and sit adjacent to the existing asphalt plant operated by Branscome Paving.
Just across Bethlehem Road sits 90 homes at Kessler Ridge, along with the school. Neighbors raised objections to the increased truck traffic, noise and emissions they fear will come with the plant.
Mike Coffey, who heads the Kessler Ridge homeowners association, told InsideNoVa last week that to win support, Allan Myers has proposed buying laptops for the school and covering window replacement costs for homes on Bethlehem Road. But, he said, there’s little the company can do to placate residents who are opposed to the plant’s construction.
“We’re being asked to endure the additional weight of a second asphalt plant when we already have one behind us,” Coffey said. “It was there in 1998, it predates us and we already endure what we have to with that plant. … We moved into this community with some awareness of what was behind us, but there should be options besides another toxic asphalt plant to put back there.”
According to the county’s traffic analysis for the project, the plant would have created about 230 daily truck trips on average. Residents said they feared trucks would have been running 24/7, creating noise and potentially diminishing property values.
In a previous presentation earlier this summer, representatives from Allan Myers had told the board that the site makes sense because of its surrounding industrial uses, and Coffey said that residents moved into the area knowing of the heavy industrial zoning across Bethlehem Road. They’re not opposed to any industrial development, he said, just this one.
You should be honest and not cover for Margaret Franklin. She voted in favor of the asphalt plant and only changed her vote to “No” immediately after the vote failed 4-4. Even the morally bankrupt Prince William Times has the character to admit that.
