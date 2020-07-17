Prince William County has released a community survey in the search for its next police chief.

The survey can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PW-PoliceChief-CommunitySurvey

Responses are expected to help identify key characteristics, skills, traits and issues important in the search for the next chief, according to a news release.

Respondents are asked what is going well in the police department and areas in which improvement is needed.

The survey also asks "What advice do you have for the next police chief?"

The county is requesting responses by Thursday, July 23.

The survey is conducted by GovHR USA Consultants.

Police Chief Barry Barnard retired July 1 after serving in the department since 1976 and serving as chief since 2016.