Prince William County has released a community survey in the search for its next police chief.
The survey can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PW-PoliceChief-CommunitySurvey
Responses are expected to help identify key characteristics, skills, traits and issues important in the search for the next chief, according to a news release.
Respondents are asked what is going well in the police department and areas in which improvement is needed.
The survey also asks "What advice do you have for the next police chief?"
The county is requesting responses by Thursday, July 23.
The survey is conducted by GovHR USA Consultants.
Police Chief Barry Barnard retired July 1 after serving in the department since 1976 and serving as chief since 2016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.