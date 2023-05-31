Prince William County has staffed up the county landfill on Saturdays after receiving complaints from Coles District residents about weekend traffic overflowing from the facility onto Va. 234.
Coles Supervisor Yesli Vega raised the issue at the May 9 Board of Supervisors meeting and urged county staff to add additional workers to the landfill’s entrance on Saturdays to help move traffic along. Since then, officials have added additional signage, staff and control measures to better facilitate the flow of traffic. The increased staff presence is helping to assist with the process of checking customer IDs.
“I saw firsthand what a lot of my constituents in the mid-county area were talking about,” Vega said to InsideNova about Saturday traffic jams outside the landfill. “People are like flipping each other off, putting their windows down, cursing at each other. And so I’m sitting there looking at this and I’m like, ‘This is crazy.’ Not only is it a safety concern, but, you know, with things being the way things are right now, this is the perfect recipe for disaster.”
Since the pandemic, the county has experienced a shortage of workers at the landfill, leading to a reduction in operating hours that officials say is the primary reason for the chaos. The landfill is currently open Monday through Saturday, but it closes at 6 p.m., when many people are finishing up work. That leads to a flurry of residents showing up on Saturday to dispose of their trash, Vega said.
She’s urging County Executive Christopher Shorter to reopen the landfill on Sundays in a bid to reduce traffic on Saturdays. County spokesperson Nikki Brown said there aren't enough workers currently on staff to open the landfill seven days a week.
“The county is continuously looking at ways to recruit additional staff and to address the challenges that residents are experiencing,” Brown said. “In the meantime, the Landfill remains open Monday through Saturday, as there are haulers picking up trash each of those days and coming to the Landfill for drop offs.”
Brown continued, “Since the county has implemented the new traffic flow pattern at the Landfill, there does not seem to be the traffic build up on Route 234, except for before the Landfill opens, as there are people waiting to enter into the property. We do, however, recognize that it is very busy within the Landfill on Saturdays, and staff tries to diligently keep traffic moving throughout the facility.”
Another idea Vega raised to solve the problem was to hire private contractors to supplement work county employees can’t get to. But she said supervisors were told there’s also a shortage of contractors available.
“I will remain persistent that the county explores different options to address this problem – as it seems the root causes of a lot of the issues our Solid Waste Division is experiencing are related to the current state of the labor market,” Vega said in a message to constituents.
