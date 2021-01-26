Prince William County Service Authority customers who have been financially impacted by COVID-19 have until Wednesday, Feb. 10, at 5 p.m. to apply for assistance.
Customers who have unpaid Service Authority water bills since March 1, 2020 and who have experienced a loss of income due to the Coronavirus Pandemic may be eligible to receive funds from the COVID-19 Municipal Utility Relief Program.
Funds are limited and customers are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.
The service authority will review all customer applications received by the Feb. 10 deadline and verify each applicant’s eligibility. The amount of financial assistance each qualified applicant will receive will depend on available funds.
Customers can apply online at https://billpay.pwcsa.org/css or by phone at 703-335-7950.
Printable applications are available in English, Spanish, Vietnamese, Korean and Urdu at www.pwcsa.org/relief-funds and may be submitted in the following ways:
- Mail: PWCSA Customer Service, P.O. Box 2266, Woodbridge, VA 22195-2266
- Email: CustomerService@pwcsa.org
- Fax: 703-335-8949
- Drop Box or In Person: Raymond Spittle Building, 4 County Complex Ct., Woodbridge, VA 22192
- Drop Box: Wellington Operations Center, 8410 Virginia Meadows Dr., Manassas, VA 20109
- Drop Box: Neabsco Maintenance Facility, 15801 Neabsco Rd., Woodbridge, VA 22191
Virginia’s Department of Housing and Community Development provided $1,372,697 to the service authority under the COVID-19 Municipal Utility Relief Program to assist customers who have past-due water and sewer bills resulting from the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. The program is funded by federal Coronavirus Relief Funds.
For more information, please visit our COVID-19 Municipal Utility Relief Program web page at www.pwcsa.org/relief-funds or contact our Customer Service Department at 703-335-7950 or CustomerService@pwcsa.org.
