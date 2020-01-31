Prince William County Service Authority seeking artists for 2020 Water Art Invitational

Time is running out to enter the Prince William County Service Authority’s 2020 Water Art Invitational.
The deadline to register for the annual water-themed art competition for Prince William County high school students is Friday, February 7, at 4 p.m. The event will be held on Thursday, March 12, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Service Authority’s Spittle Building, located at 4 County Complex Court in Woodbridge.
Students can submit pieces depicting this year’s theme, “Water Connects Us All,” in the following categories: painting/drawing, computer graphics, photography or mixed media. Please note that the competition is only open to students from public, private and homeschools in Prince William County.
Twenty-nine students received cash prizes for their artwork in last year’s competition, and their entries were featured in the 2020 Water Art Invitational wall calendar! The teachers for the winning artists will also receive a cash prize. All students who submit artwork, as well as their teachers and parents, are invited to attend the awards ceremony on March 12.
If you have any questions about the contest, please call Audrey Arnold at 703-331-4168 or email outreach@pwcsa.org. For more information, please visit https://www.pwcsa.org/water-art-invitational.
