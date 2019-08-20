The Prince William County Service Authority recently wrapped up its summer Water Academy program.
The free five-week session, which ended July 24, educated attendees on the utility’s water and wastewater infrastructure, wastewater treatment and its role in protecting the environment. As part of the program, attendees received a tour of the H.L. Mooney Advanced Water Reclamation Facility in Woodbridge and participated in a hands-on water tower placement project with the Service Authority’s Engineering & Planning Division.
Participants also learned about the diverse job and internship opportunities available at the utility.
“The Service Authority did a great job of explaining where your water comes from,” said participant and Hylton High School science teacher Susan Holczer. “It was a really eye-opening experience, and I thought it was an excellent program.”
One of 23 who graduated from this year’s Water Academy, Holczer hopes to incorporate a tour of the Mooney plant as part of the new Environmental Science class she’ll be teaching this year.
Overall, 75 people have participated in the program’s three-year existence.
“We are thrilled with the support the community has shown this unique program,” said Education & Outreach Coordinator Audrey Arnold. “We hope they walk away from the Water Academy with a better understanding of just how crucial a role the Service Authority plays in their everyday lives.”
Registration for next year’s event will begin next spring.
