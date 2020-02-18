Prince William County staff are proposing a $1.32 billion budget that would include a tax increase for residential property owners.
According to County Executive Christopher Martino, the average residential tax bill would be $4,432 under the budget proposed by staff. That means, on average, a $242 increase over last year’s tax bills, Martino said. And it could climb even higher as supervisors weigh unfunded county and school division needs.
The presentation was the first step in the county’s budget process for the fiscal year that begins July 1. A decision on the budget will follow weeks of public feedback and debate by county supervisors before a final vote planned in late April.
As proposed, the budget would include a 2 cent increase in the residential tax rate, increasing to $1.145 for every $100 in assessed value, compared to the current rate is $1.125.
The budget includes several priorities introduced prior to newly elected board members taking office in January, including $12.1 million to adjust staff salaries to be more competitive and $8 million for the county to begin work on road projects approved by voters on the ballot in November.
The budget includes $38.7 million more going toward the school division — a 6.4% increase over the current budget, but it’s $15.3 million less than schools Superintendent Steve Walts had proposed in his budget presentation to the school board last week.
The board of supervisors won’t be limiting itself to the county staff proposal. In determining the advertised tax rate — the maximum amount the county can increase taxes — Chair Ann Wheeler proposed that staff advertise the rate at $1.17 per $100 in assessed value. That would add approximately $96.77 to the average tax bill on top of what county staff had proposed.
The board can adopt a rate lower than what is advertised. Wheeler stressed she wasn’t set on that maximum amount, but she noted several unfunded needs, including nearly $30 million in county programs and the $15.3 million left unfunded in the school division plan.
“There’s unmet needs in the county and the school system and for many years,” Wheeler said. “I’m trying to make sure we have some flexibility moving forward [in the budget process]. We may not do any of those things.”
The higher advertised rate was approved by the supervisors 5-2, with supervisors Victor Angry, D-Neabsco; Andrea Bailey, D-Potomac; and Kenny Boddye; D-Occoquan; and Margaret Franklin, D-Woodbridge, voting in favor and supervisors Pete Candland, R-Gainesville, and Yesli Vega, R-Coles, voting against. Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, was absent from the meeting.
Candland said he wants to let citizens know about the advertised rates so they can “buckle up.”
“Just the fact that that’s on the table, I can't tell you how concerned I am,” he said.
County staff also proposed raising the computer and peripheral tax rate by 5 cents. That tax primarily targets data centers and has been eyed for an increase by board members in recent years.
County staff have proposed to increase the computer tax from $1.25 per $100 of assessed value to $1.30 per $100 of assessed value. Loudoun County currently charges $4.20 per $100 of assessed value for computer equipment. Wheeler’s maximum advertised rate for the computer tax would be $1.35 per $100 of assessed value.
Martino told the board he wants to speak with them in the near future about slowly increasing the computer equipment tax rate to about $2 per $100 of assessed property value over the next five to six years. He said county staff want to increase the rate slowly so the industry can anticipate the increasing cost.
Staff proposed transfering a total of $650 million to Prince William County Public Schools, including $645.9 million previously agreed to through a revenue sharing agreement, which allocates 57.23% of general revenues to schools. The county dedicated $607.2 million to the division this fiscal year.
The county staff budget proposal also includes $350,000 to provide the local share of funding for the proposed public defender office for Prince William, Manassas and Manassas Park, said Nicole Brown, the county’s spokeswoman. The local funding will be available if the office is created by state law during this legislative session.
The maximum advertised rates also include increasing the motor vehicle license fee to $33 for cars and trucks and $20 for motorcycles; and beginning a boats and trailers tax of $3.70 per $100 of assessed property value.
The county is holding a community meeting on the proposed budget at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, in board chambers at the McCoart Administration Building, 1 County Complex Court, Woodbridge.
