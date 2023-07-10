The Prince William Board of County Supervisors is poised on Tuesday to consider a resolution calling for the delay of major land-use decisions, including the contentious PW Digital Gateway data center plan, until a new board is sworn in next year.
While the resolution introduced by Brentsville Supervisor Jeanine Lawson does not appear to have the support needed to pass, it marks another effort by data center opponents to halt the Digital Gateway development that proposes 27.6 million square feet of data centers on 2,139 acres along Pageland Lane near Gainesville.
The Democratic majority on the Board of County Supervisors last year approved a Comprehensive Plan amendment that essentially paved the way for Digital Gateway's approval, but specific site plans and development proposals still need the board's OK.
Lawson, the Republican nominee for county board chair, said the move is intended to “ensure public trust and accountability in local government” in the aftermath of a primary seen by many as a referendum on data center development and current at-large board Chair Ann Wheeler’s leadership.
“We must protect Prince William residents, ensure their trust in our elected officials and allow them to hold our Board accountable,” Lawson said in a statement. “The Board of County Supervisors has a responsibility to pass this resolution."
Lawson on Monday held a press conference at Manassas National Battlefield with former Congressman Frank Wolf and former Supervisor John Stirrup to drum up support for her resolution.
Wheeler, who has long backed the Digital Gateway plan, declined in a statement to say whether she intends to support Lawson’s measure, but several of her fellow Democrats in the majority told The Washington Post they’re wary of backing it.
“Amid the recent board changeovers in past years, numerous projects which included some that sparked controversy, were approved,” Wheeler said in a statement to InsideNoVa. “The current suggestion by Supervisor Lawson appears to be driven by political expediency. However, I want to assure everyone that our board remains committed to governing effectively through our term.”
In an interview, Deshundra Jefferson, the Democratic nominee for chair who unseated Wheeler in the primary and has been critical of tech development in the county, also called on Wheeler to hold off on a final vote on the Digital Gateway while she remains chair.
(1) comment
The majority of the BoS come from the parts of PWC that won't be looking at Data Centers. Furthermore, the wealthiest gated communities in Western PWC (many of which work in remote jobs) won't be negatively impacted. And Data Centers in PWC are projected to bring in over $500M per year of tax revenue. So I would bet on the data centers.
