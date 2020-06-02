After hundreds of residents protested in recent days in response to the killing of George Floyd, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors will create a cultural diversity commission to look at race relations in the county’s .
Supervisor Margaret Franklin, D-Woodbridge, proposed a directive to create the new commission. Since no one objected, the directive was approved.
"We need a platform to engage citizens," Franklin said during the meeting. "We need to be there to listen. We need to dig deeper to understand race issues from people who've lived it."
It's important to gain a deeper understanding of these issues, Franklin said.
"We need to dive in on this, because I think that's where we've messed up as a country," she said.
Lt. Col. Jarad Phelps with Prince William County Police told the board at its meeting Tuesday the police department has spent $175,000 covering the multiple protests in the county and Manassas. He also said they're aware of further planned protests in coming days.
(1) comment
Is this window dressing like most diversity committees are, where only skin color counts or will people respect, embrace and TOLERATE diversity of thought??
