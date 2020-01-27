Prince William area residents can look forward to at least one more year of the Prince William Fair.
The Prince William Veterans Farm Club has leased the 85-acre property for the month of August to Ahmet Aksoylu, owner of Aksoylu Properties in Manassas, according to Victor Smith, a member of the Farm Club’s board of directors. The lease agreement was signed Friday, Jan. 24, Smith said.
Smith said the lease agreement stipulates that operators will manage the fair, including hiring food and entertainment vendors.
“We’ll provide institutional knowledge, but it’s him, it’s his responsibility,” Smith said.
The event, to be held Aug. 14-22, will be operated by Prince William Fairgrounds LLC, said fair manager Diane Burke.
The demolition derby, garden tractor pull, monster trucks and western rodeo are among the events that will be brought back to the fair this year, she said. They are working to finalize other attractions.
“We’re very excited,” she said. “We hope this will be the bigger and better fair.”
Burke said adult tickets will be $12 while children and seniors pay $6 admission.
Starting on March 1, the fair will accept commercial vendor applications to advertise and promote their business at the fair, Burke said.
One stipulation of the lease agreement states that fair operators cannot apply for a liquor license, Smith said.
The Farm Club is currently negotiating the sale of the property, Smith said. While the sale has not been finalized, the board of directors decided leasing the property could bring in revenue that can help pay the property’s real estate tax bill, he said. Smith said selling a property this size requires a lot of ongoing due diligence.
The Farm Club has been trying to sell the property since September 2018. Smith declined to say how much was paid for the one-month lease.
