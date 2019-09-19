The public is invited to join Prince William County's first responders for a day of family fun.
Public Safety Day is Saturday, Sept. 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sean T. Connaughton Plaza, 1 County Complex Court, Woodbridge.
Meet first responders, Sparky the Fire Dog and McGruff the Crime Dog. Explore police and fire vehicles and tour the 9-1-1 Dispatch Center.
Visit the Sheriff’s Office booth for the Kid ID program or navigate the Home Fire Escape Obstacle Course.
Watch CPR demonstrations and participate in a child safety seat check. There will also be food vendors and live music throughout the event.
At 1 p.m. the Prince William County Office of Public Safety Communications will recognize area children during a “Make the Right Call” presentation. The ceremony will be held on the Connaughton Plaza.
For more information, please contact Nita Lapihuska at 703-792-7068.
