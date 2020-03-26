Prince William Forest Park has closed to motor vehicles due to the coronavirus, the National Park Service announced Wednesday.
The park remains open for hiking on trails and biking on designated roads, according to a NPS alert.
Visitors can access the park at the park’s Joplin Road entrance and at the Pleasant Road entrance off Dumfries Road.
“All parking will be outside the park. We can not recommend any location for you to park while visiting,” the NPS statement noted. “It is the responsibility of the visitor to have permission or know applicable laws where they park.”
Fees at the park have been waived until further notice. The visitor center, restrooms, cabins and campgrounds are closed.
Facilities are closed at Manassas National Battlefield Park and Falls Park, but parking lots remain open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.