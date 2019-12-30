Prince William Forest Park will increase its entrance fees on Jan. 1 as part of the National Park Service’s ongoing efforts to address infrastructure needs and improve future visitor experiences.
All money collected from entrance fees remains in the National Park Service, with at least 80% kept at Prince William Forest Park, according to a news release.
Fee revenue supports visitor programs and services and helps the park improve comfort stations, cabins, trails, campgrounds and other visitor facilities.
The per vehicle fee will increase from $15 to $20, with an annual pass climbing to $35 from the current $30 fee.
The entrance fees are expected to help address a $24 million maintenance backlog and improve visitor facilities. Recent projects in the park using fee money included repairs to two trail bridges, improvements to public restrooms, repairs to two picnic pavilions and new accessible sidewalks at the Pine Grove picnic area.
The fees also support the annual Prince William Forest Heritage Festival.
There are free or discounted passes available for senior citizens, active duty members of the military, fourth grade students and disabled citizens, and the National Park Service will offer five free admission days in 2020: Jan. 20, April 18, Aug. 25, Sept. 26 and Nov. 11.
Park admission is free at Manassas National Battlefield Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.