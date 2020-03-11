Novant Health UVA Health System is expanding visitor restrictions and asking those who are not immediate family members to avoid visiting patients unless absolutely necessary, according to a a news release Wednesday.
The hospital system is taking these additional measures to help control the spread of respiratory illnesses such as COVID-19 and to protect the health of our patients, their loved ones and our team members, according to the statement.
This decision is in alignment with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and in coordination with recommendations from the Virginia Department of Health and Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
Nursing team members and the infection prevention team will work with extended families who have special circumstances, such as a critically ill or injured family member, on a case-by-case basis.
Temporary visitor restrictions due to the flu virus outbreak for children age 12 and under remain in effect. These restrictions should not prevent anyone from seeking medical care.
Restrictions apply to the following Novant Health UVA Health System facilities:
- Novant Health UVA Health System Prince William Medical Center
- Novant Health UVA Health System Haymarket Medical Center
- Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center
- Novant Health UVA Health System Caton Merchant House
This is a rapidly evolving situation and Novant Health UVA Health System will take additional steps to help control the spread of the virus as necessary.
Visitors are encouraged to use phone calls or video chats on personal phones or mobile devices to communicate with loved ones.
