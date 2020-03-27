A resident of the Prince William County area has died from COVID-19, health officials announced late Friday afternoon.

The patient was a man in his 70s with chronic medical conditions, according to a statement from the Prince William Health District

The cause of death was respiratory failure as a result COVID-19. No additional information is being provided about the individual.

There have been 15 deaths linked to the coronavirus. On Friday, the Virginia Department of Health reported 604 cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 83 people hospitalized.

“Our hearts go out to his family and loved ones,” said Health District Director Dr. Alison Ansher. “In order to help limit the spread of the virus in our community, please practice social distancing, wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water and cover your cough and sneezes.”

Most commonly, symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms generally appear within 14 days of being exposed to a person infected with the virus. COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

To decrease the potential for the virus to be transmitted, the Prince William Health District recommends:

Wash your hand often with soap and water format least 20 seconds, or use alcohol-based sanitizer only if soap and water is not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Cover our mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Immediately throw the tissue in the trash and wash your hands.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects or surfaces.

Practice social distancing by staying six feet or more away from others.

If you are mildly sick with a fever, stay home unless you need medical care. Call your healthcare provider prior to going to their office.

Avoid non-essential travel, public gatherings, particularly if you have chronic medical conditions at any age, pregnant, or are elderly.

Call your healthcare provider if you have concerns about COVID-19 and your underlying condition or if you develop a fever, new or worsening cough.

For COVID-19 questions, call the Prince William Health District public information line at 703-872-7759. Hours: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.