Kate Pote, ICE spokeswoman, provided some data to InsideNoVa via email. From fiscal year 2018 through the current fiscal year 2020, the county jail referred people to the agency, leading to 579 people in total being deported after being transferred into ICE custody due through the county’s 287(g) program.
Col. Peter Meletis, Superintendent of the Prince William-Manassas Regional Adult Detention Center, said during the meeting Wednesday the program has cost the jail about $287,000 in the current fiscal year, which ends June 30. ICE has reimbursed about $116,000 of that amount, he said. That means the 287(g) program has so far cost the county about $171,000 this fiscal year.
Under the 287(g) program, jail staff ask everyone if they were born in the U.S. or if they were born in another country, Meletis said. Staff check their immigration status if they were born in another country. If they’re in the U.S. without authorization, jail staff will notify ICE. Under the program, jail staff can hold incarcerated people for up to 48 hours while they wait to be transferred to ICE. The federal agency reimburses the jail $84 for each day the jail houses an inmate waiting to be transferred to ICE.
Prince William Police Chief Barry Barnard, who is one of the 11 members on the jail board, said the program erodes trust in some communities, such as immigrants, which could make people avoid the police if they’re worried about their family or friends.
“I can say county police doesn't do that,” he said about checking immmigration status. “Intellectually people understand, but folks still make that connection to us. That’s why I’m coming back to this issue of trust.”
Barnard, who joined the department in 1976, has announced he is retiring on July 1. During the meeting Wednesday, he said the goal of the program in earlier years was to focus on people who were arrested for the worst crimes.
“Today I think it’s drifted away from that a little bit,” he said. “I understand there is value there. Today we are putting detainers on everybody regardless of crime committed, so I think we should get away from that a little bit. I think this program has run its course.”
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors voted 5-3 on May 19 to appoint to the jail board Cozy Bailey, president of the Prince William NAACP; Del. Elizabeth Guzman, who represents the 31st District that includes parts of Prince William and Fauquier counties; and Tracey Lenox, who has since been appointed the county’s first chief public defender.
Guzman told InsideNoVa over the phone before the meeting that enforcing immigration policy is not a local responsibility, among other concerns she has with the program.
Guzman, who was first elected in 2017, was one of the first Latinas to be elected to serve in the Virginia General Assembly. She said during the meeting the majority of comments from residents to the jail board oppose the 287(g) program.
“As an immigrant myself, I can tell you, we don't like this program,” she said during the meeting. “It created a division and many people who look like me left the county because of it.”
The program is broken, Lenox said during the meeting.
“The community has lost faith in it,” she said.
In other words, PWC will join other jurisdictions in aiding and abetting criminal activity, including violent crime. Thanks.
Well, thanks to our Sheriff. At least he tried.
I just don't get the logic here. We have a criminal who is also illegally in our country. They're committing crimes in our communities, I would want them out 100%. So strange, the left's playbook seems to be keep criminals out of jail/illegal criminals free from deportation, heavily restrict/ban self defense tools for the law abiding, and trust police and government to save you when something goes wrong. But now it's "defund the police", what's the end game here?
Wrong yet again PWC ! We are part of the US, and should obey federal law. Now, we may not receive federal funding. Now, the whole county will start to resemble Manassas, which is primarily Spanish now. Thanks a lot ! You raise yet again our real estate taxes to live amongst this ! This is why I am leaving !!!
