Beginning Sunday, Oct. 11, the Prince William County Landfill and the Balls Ford Road Compost Facility will resume Sunday service for residents.
Both facilities will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. COVID -19 precautions such as social distancing and face masks are required at these facilities.
Residents can bring regular household trash, recycling, yard waste, household batteries, lead-acid batteries, used motor oil and antifreeze to both locations. Bulk waste such as furniture, mattresses, and construction debris must be taken to the Landfill.
Recycling bins at both facilities are limited to the collection of steel and aluminum cans, plastic bottles, jugs, and jars (#1 and #2), paper and cardboard. Customers should not place plastic bags or other non-acceptable materials in these recycling bins. Residents can also bring glass bottles and jars to the facilities and place them in the purple bins designated for glass.
In March 2019, Prince William County changed its recycling guidelines. Residents are asked to only recycle #1 and #2 plastic bottles, jugs and jars. Plastics items numbered #3-7 are no longer collected as recycling in Prince William County and should be placed in the trash.
Residents may also put glass and plastic bags in the regular household trash, if they choose not to take them to specially designated programs, i.e. purple bins at the Landfill and Compost Facility for glass, or plastic bag collection programs at local retailers.
For additional information on how to dispose of or recycle items in Prince William County and COVID-19 guidelines at Solid Waste facilities, please visit www.pwcgov.org/trashandrecycling.
