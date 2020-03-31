Prince William County residents are struggling to get COVID-19 tests, but county leaders were told during a meeting of the Board of County Supervisors on Tuesday that there are not easy solutions.

The county isn’t equipped to offer drive-through testing for the coronavirus — that would have to come from a healthcare center or the Prince William Health District, which serves the county, Manassas and Manassas Park. Staff said health officials are still struggling with obtaining supplies to offer tests, including necessary personal protective equipment such as masks and gloves.

Alison Ansher, the director for Prince William Health District, told the board she’s concerned they wouldn’t have enough swabs to collect a sample from people to test for COVID-19.

She said they are starting to see more people who tested positive for COVID-19 and need a ventilator. There are some stories of recovery, Ansher said, “but we are seeing a greater number of folks getting hospitalized.”

As she finished addressing the board, she wiped the mic down with a cleaning wipe. In a more than four-hour meeting Tuesday, the eight members of the board met to address the county’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Three supervisors, Victor Angry, D-Neabsco; Pete Candland, R-Gainesville; and Andrea Bailey, D-Potomac, participated remotely, citing medical reasons.

"It's unsettling that this is just the beginning," Chair Ann Wheeler said.

County Executive Christopher Martino said coronavirus is now spreading through the community with 94 coronavirus cases in the county and one death related to the virus as of Tuesday. In addition, he said the county could see its unemployment rate rise to 15-20%.

He cited projections from University of Washington, saying Virginia may see a peak of hospital resources used around June 1. He said this is concerning because the region is so connected.

“That’s the wave that’s coming our way that we’re trying to prepare for,” he said. “We’re 4 to 6 weeks out [from the peak impact on hospitals].”

He said officials around the state and in Northern Virginia are preparing to handle a surge in patients who have coronavirus and currently identifying sites where alternate care can be set up in case hospitals reach capacity.

The same challenges facing the nation of lacking personal protective equipment is also expected to be a challenge locally.

Prince William County staff, as part of implementing its emergency operations plan, informs first responders of when the 911 call they are responding to may involve someone who is sick so the first responders can wear personal protective equipment, such as masks and gloves.

He said the county is working to create a disaster fund that could be through the The Alliance of Greater Prince William. Martino said some small businesses in the county may not recover from this disaster.

Financial impact

The pandemic has arrived as the county is building its annual budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1. Martino said he has made some changes to ensure a balanced budget for the remainder of the current fiscal year. That includes a hiring freeze until further notice unless the positions are critical for public safety. He’s also directed staff to discontinue any spending that is not required for core services, essentially cutting discretionary spending. He also said the county has suspended any large construction projects if they are not currently under contact.

Martino said staff is projecting a $14.2 million drop in revenue in the next fiscal year, leading him to cut $18 million from the county’s proposed budget, including the planned pay increases.

He proposed adding $400,000 to help supplement nurse salaries for Prince William Health District and Martino said the county’s health district has seen a high turnover rate for nurses — a problem that is especially relevant amid the pandemic. He said the health district has 12 open positions to try to fill for public health nurses.

Martino also wants to add an additional $3.4 million to the county’s contingency fund.

Final decisions on taxes and spending will be up to the board of county supervisors later this spring.

Supervisors disagreed sharply on what approach should be made toward the budget due to the coronavirus. Democrat supervisors, which hold a five-member majority over the three Republican supervisors, said they leaned toward increasing taxes to ensure local services are provided to the community in crisis, while Republican supervisors argued many are struggling to pay mortgages, rent and their tax bills.

The county still plans to hold public hearings on the proposed budget April 14 and April 16. The board can officially make changes to the budget on April 21 before they’re expecting a final vote on the budget April 28.

Supervisors directed staff to determine a plan for how residents may speak remotely — via phone call or other electronic means — during board and commission meetings.