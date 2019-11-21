The Prince William Public Library System offers a number of programs throughout the year for all ages including families, children, teens, and adults. Unless noted, events are for all ages. See more holiday events at insidenova.com/calendar.

Where's the Grinch?

Dec. 1-23

The Grinch is hiding in each library this December and it's up to you to find him. Take a photo and use #librarygrinch on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, or Twitter. Don't forget to ask for a sticker!

Model Trains 

Dec. 1, Noon to 3 p.m.

Potomac Community Library

2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge

Model railroads from NVNTRAK or Northern VA NTRAK. The members will set up railroad modules in the community room and be available for questions. This is a drop-in event.

Festival of Trees Opening Night 

Dec. 10, 7 p.m.

Haymarket Gainesville Community Library

14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket

Everyone is welcome to create and submit a tree by Dec. 9 to be displayed in the display. Opening night event includes light refreshments and entertainment.

Santa Visits and Story Times

Multiple dates and locations

Meet Santa and let him know what you would like for Christmas. Feel free to take pictures with Santa.

Holiday Candy Houses

Dec. 12, 4:30 p.m.

Central Community Library

8601 Mathis Ave., Manassas

How crafty can you get with Rice Krispies Treats, icing, and candy? Register each child that expects to make their own candy house.

Light Up the Holidays Craft

Dec. 14, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Montclair Community Library

5049 Waterway Drive, Montclair

Make and take a festive and fragrant luminary to decorate for the season. Registration required.

Spa Night 

Dec. 19, 6:30 - 8 p.m.

Chinn Park Regional Library

13065 Chinn Park Drive, Woodbridge

For adults and young adults. Be pampered and learn how to make things like DIY masks and body washes. Registration required.

Hollygami

Dec. 21, 2 p.m.

Bull Run Regional Library

8051 Ashton Ave., Manassas

For adults. 'Tis the season for holiday decorating! Join us as we learn to fold paper into holiday shapes. You can create some beautiful last-minute gifts. Registration required.

