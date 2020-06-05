The Dollar General Literacy Foundation recently gave Literacy Volunteers of America – Prince William Inc. a $5,000 grant to support its ESL and Job Readiness for New Immigrants program.
This grant is part of more than $8.6 million awarded to more than 950 schools, nonprofits, and organizations across the communities Dollar General serves.
The ESL and Job Readiness for New Immigrants program is projected to address the needs of over 350 adult learners to help improve English literacy, work-related vocabulary, and job readiness skills across Prince William County, said Deborah Abbott, executive director of the Literacy Volunteers of America-Prince William.
“Our goal with this funding is to help at least 120 adult learners gain the skills to find a job, transition from part-time to full-time employment, or obtain a promotion or better job," she added. "This is particularly important with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as many of our adults have lost jobs or hours. Dollar General’s support will enable LVA-PW to transition our award-winning program to offer distance learning options to our adult learners in the hope of helping those who most in need navigate a path forward during these challenging times.”
The organization offers tuition-free classes throughout Prince William to help low-income adults with families to find sustainable local jobs to become financially self-sufficient. Dollar General’s support will help recruit and train 30 new tutors, support additional in-house professional development, and expand classroom and one-on-one instruction offerings.
“During these extraordinary times, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation remains steadfast in its commitment to support communities’ literacy and educational advancements through funds that will impact thousands of students across the country,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO and Dollar General Literacy Foundation board member.
Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $182 million in grants to nonprofit organizations.
Literacy Volunteers of America - Prince William is an adult literacy nonprofit organization that has served Prince William for over 29 years. The organization offers classes to low-income adults in basic reading and writing, English as a Second Language (ESL), GED preparation, civics and citizenship, computer training, workforce development and an innovative confidence course.
