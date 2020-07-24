Literacy Volunteers of America - Prince William Inc. has received a $1,000 grant from the Walmart North Stafford store.
The grant will be used for the organization's ESL and Job Readiness Program for New Immigrants, which offersEnglish language and job readiness skills to new immigrants with families in the community to help them become self-sufficient. About 10% of all adults in the literacy program either work at a local Walmart store or had their first job in America at one.
Literacy Volunteers of America – Prince William is an award-winning community-based adult literacy organization whose mission is to teach adults the life-changing skills of reading, writing, and speaking English which will enable them to prosper in our society. It is the largest adult literacy non-profit in Prince William County offering year-round enrollment to meet the literacy needs of low-income adults.
For more information about the organization or to volunteer, visit www.lvapw.org or call 703-670-5702.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.