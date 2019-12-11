A Christmas tradition that has been passed down from one generation to the next is coming to the stage this season for the whole family to enjoy.
“A Charlie Brown Christmas” will be presented by Prince William Little Theatre this December at the Hylton Performing Arts Center.
When Charlie Brown complains about the overwhelming materialism, he sees among everyone during the Christmas season, Lucy suggests that he direct the school Christmas pageant. Charlie Brown accepts, but this proves to be a frustrating endeavor. When an attempt to restore the proper holiday spirit with a forlorn little Christmas fir tree fails, he needs Linus’ help to discover the real meaning of Christmas.
Charlie Brown and the rest of the gang of Peanuts characters created by Charles M. Schulz come to life in this stage adaptation of the beloved television special by Bill Melendez and Lee Mendelson with music by Vince Guaraldi.
A Charlie Brown Christmas is directed by Chrissy Mastrangelo, PWLT president and life-long fan of the Peanuts. Her team includes Katie Morris as the stage manager, Justin Streletz as the musical director, Jennifer Rodriguez as producer, Hayley Katarina as assistant director, and costumes by Susy Moorstein.
Mastrangelo is thrilled to bring this family favorite to the local stage.
“A Charlie Brown Christmas is a tradition for all ages,” she said. “This is a fun holiday show for the whole family. The running time is perfect for little ones.”
There will be an opportunity after the show for photos with the Peanuts.
The show will also have the cast singing some holiday favorites as a “choral Christmas card from PWLT.”
Whether it’s your first time seeing it or if you watch it every year around the holidays, you will find something in “A Charlie Brown Christmas” to add to your Christmas joy.
“There’s a little Peanuts in all of us,” Mastrangelo said.
Laura Castillo plays Patty. A senior at Colgan High School for the Fine and Performing Arts, Castillo is absolutely ecstatic to return to the PWLT stage after her role of Diana in “Anne of Green Gables.” She attended The Governor’s School for Theatre at Radford University this past summer, along with fellow castmate Bevin Hester who plays Violet.
Nick MacFarlane plays Charlie Brown. He’s been in community theatre since he was a child and got into PWLT three years ago.
“I love this show and this community because our goal is make people smile and enjoy the season as a family,” he said. “Because that’s what PWLT is here — a family.”
Katherine Blondin, who plays Snoopy, has gone between acting and teaching for PWLT, which she considers her extended family, for the last 16 years. Playing Snoopy is a fun challenge.
“No lines means I have to work twice as hard to connect with the cast of characters as well as the audience,” she said. “Snoopy can be polarizing — you love his imagination or hate his bravado — but I’m trying to mix the two for an endearing, loved character on stage.”
This is the second PWLT show for Lisa Arnold, who plays Linus’ younger sister, Sally Brown.
“I tend to get cast as younger roles because I am short and have more of a babyface, but it is a ton of fun to be playing a kid along with a bunch of other teens and adults also playing kids,” Arnold said. “Sally Brown is sort of complex in my eyes, because she differs from other characters in that her automatic response to things isn’t to bully Charlie Brown, as he’s her brother and she loves him dearly, but at the same time, she desperately wants to fit in with ‘the older kids’ as she’s the youngest, so she tends to struggle between supporting her brother and wanting to fit in with the big kids.”
Kacie Brady says she is having an incredible time playing Lucy Van Pelt, the crabby "fussbudget" who suggests Charlie Brown direct the play. This is Brady's second role with Prince William Little Theatre, the first was Bonnie Boylan/Start To Be in "Annie."
Trevor Nordike plays Linus, the philosopher of the Peanuts gang, but he doesn't show it off. He's characterized by carrying his trusty blanket which he's rarely seen without. He believes in the spirit of the Great Pumpkin, even though no one else believes.
“Linus and I are very similar in a lot of ways and it’s been so fun playing the character,” Nordike said. “I can't wait for everyone to see what we have in store.”
CAST
Charlie Brown: Nick MacFarlane
Linus: Trevor Nordike
Lucy: Kacie Brady
Snoopy: Katherine Blondin
Sally Brown: Lisa Arnold
Schroeder: Timothy Burhouse
Pig Pen: Sierra Aylor
Frieda: Darcy Heisey
Violet: Bevin Hester
Patty: Laura Castillo
Shermy: Lindsey Capuno
Ensemble/Understudy: Cana Wade
PRODUCTION TEAM
Director/Choreographer: Chrissy Mastrangelo
Assistant Director: Hayley Katarina
Music Director: Justin Streletz
Producer: Jennifer Rodriguez
Stage Manager: Katie Morris
Asst. Stage Manager: Pat McInerney & Sarah Jane Scott
Lighting Design: Peter Ponzini
Sound Design: Michelle Matthews
Costume Design: Susy Moorstein
Set Design & Build: Nick Mastrangelo
Set Painting: Lori Ransom
Properties: Katie Sue Ransom
Hair and Makeup: Caroline Scarborough
