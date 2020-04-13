Prince William County officials warned Monday that the worst is still likely to come from the COVID-19 outbreak that’s killed 149 people in Virginia and halted business and schools across the country. InsideNoVa hosted a virtual town hall with Prince William County’s top officials regarding the coronavirus pandemic and the county's response.
County Board of Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler, County Executive Chris Martino and Prince William Health District Director Dr. Allison Ansher detailed the county’s response to both the health crisis and the economic fallout, as well as the county government’s plan going forward. The town hall was moderated by InsideNoVa Publisher Bruce Potter and Prince William County reporter Emily Sides.
Monday brought news of the county health district’s 10th COVID-19 fatality as overall documented cases rose to 434. But Ansher said the area has still not reached its peak, and that as more testing becomes available, the number of confirmed cases will continue to rise.
“The number of people that are positive is somewhat dependent on the testing available,” Ansher said. “I do believe we’re on the rise, going towards the peak.”
But Ansher and Wheeler said that testing in the county is still limited to those that meet certain criteria for symptoms and contact with other positive cases. While area health care providers are still working to obtain more testing materials, they’re also being hindered by what Ansher said was a lack of personal protective equipment needed for providers to perform testing.
According to a state report, just over 2,200 people in the county (which has a population of more than 470,000) have been tested. But Ansher said that more testing facilities are opening up, like a drive-thru facility adjacent to the Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge that is slated to open on Tuesday. Still, because of the broader scarcity of testing and protective equipment, patients will need prior approval to receive a test.
“It’s difficult to put your staff in that position [to test] if they don’t have the appropriate personal protective equipment,” Ansher said.
But some good impacts of social distancing have become apparent. Martino reported that emergency call centers are seeing a slight decline in calls, likely because people are leaving their homes less frequently and, among other things, getting into fewer car accidents. According to Ansher, hospitals are only using about 22% of the available ventilators in the county, and more have been requested in case the need for the machines at the peak of the outbreak rises. Ventilators are used as a last resort for patients experiencing severe respiratory failure because of the virus.
Ansher also reported that the Food and Drug Administration recently approved an antibody test that can detect whether someone already had the virus and is presumably immune to further infection, though she cautioned that it will only be used for research and in hospitals at first, and it will be some time before it is widely available.
Wheeler and Martino discussed the pandemic’s impact on the local economy and the county’s budget as well. Last week, the state reported 17,263 unemployment claims in Prince William County between March 15 and April 4.
Martino is recommending further reductions to the county’s fiscal year 2021 budget, with revenue losses expected to be high for the next few months and county leadership supporting a property tax reduction that would remain unchanged at $1.125. All told, Martino is looking to cut $43 million from the budget, $23 million of which would come from the school division and $20 million of which would come out of county agencies.
“We’re eliminating, to begin with, any compensation increases for the county workforce and then scaling back staffing plans that had originally been proposed,” Martino said, adding that residents who lose their jobs should keep track of enhanced federal unemployment benefits and can call the county’s help line for non-health related questions at 703-794-4660. “There are benefits out there that they should avail themselves to.”
Wheeler said the county was not currently planning to offer any assistance to small businesses on its own, though she pointed to newly-available loans from the federal Small Business Administration.
With no plans to begin opening up the state or county any time soon, Wheeler cautioned residents to prepare for the long run. According to a predictive model from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, Virginia is still two weeks away from its peak resource use related to the pandemic. And it’s unclear whether or not returning to normal after would prompt another spike in cases and deaths. But she did point to the work being done not only by government agencies and health care workers, but also regular citizens to try to help during the crisis.
Around the county and state, many residents have taken it upon themselves to do things like sew protective gear for front line workers or deliver meals to those in need.
“Prince William County rocks when it comes to community service,” Wheeler said. “So many people just want to know how they can help.”
Martino makes $350,000+ per year. That's obscene.
