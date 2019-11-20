Prince William planners approve 92-acre Kline development

With Prince William planners approval Wednesday, a controversial Kline mixed-use development is headed to the Board of County Supervisors for final consideration next month.
Stanley Martin Companies is requesting to rezone 92.19 acres from agricultural to planned business district, planned mixed residential and semi-rural residential cluster in order to build up to 250 residences and up to 145,000 square feet of commercial space, including a CVS Pharmacy.
According to county staff, under the property’s current agricultural zoning, nine single-family homes could be built without any zoning changes. The developer has proposed single-family homes, multi-family and townhouses.
With a 5-3 vote, the planning commission approved the rezoning.
Since July, the developer has reduced the number of proposed multi-family units from 190 to 120 units, reduced townhouses from 84 to 74 units and single-family units were increased from 36 to 56 units, according to the county.
The school board again voted to oppose the development at an Oct. 15 meeting.
During the planning commission's meeting on Wednesday, 29 people spoke against the project while a couple who own part of the land said they support the rezoning application.
The planning commission deferred the proposal in July after hearing from more than 50 people. At that meeting, some people spoke in favor of the proposal, but most opposed it due to existing traffic, overcrowded schools or concerns about the impact on water systems.
The developer has offered to pay about $551,750 to contribute to the county for water quality, fire and rescue, housing and libraries, according to county staff. The applicant is also offering 20 acres for a county school and 4 acres for a county park. The school site is valued at $4.1 million to $6.2 million. The applicants also said they would make transportation improvements totaling $7.1 million.
On Dec. 10, the Kline proposal will head to the county supervisors for consideration.
Jen Gettys, who helped gather 6,800 signatures opposing the proposal, said the commission's vote was disappointing.
"There's been nothing but citizens speaking out against this," she said.
