The Muslim Association of Virginia is requesting a special use permit from Prince William County to expand its Dar Al Noor mosque and community center from 12,000 square feet to 88,276 square feet. Some neighbors have expressed concerns about increased traffic and parking in neighborhood streets.
The expansion of the mosque, located at 5404 Hoadly Road, would allow for a prayer hall, administrative offices, multi-purpose banquet hall, youth and senior center, meeting rooms, play areas, child care and a private school for kindergarten through 8th grade and an auditorium. In addition, the center could also open a medical clinic to support the mosque.
The private school would be limited to no more than 200 students and may offer day care Monday through Thursday, according to plans submitted to the county.
The county’s planning commission is set to consider the special use permit application at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at the McCoart building, 1 County Complex Court.
The association has requested to expand its mosque and add a private school, additional parking, outdoor recreation and a sign with electronic messages. The mosque and community center would increase capacity from 502 to 1,782 people, according to county staff analysis.
Currently, the mosque and center has about 1,761 vehicle trips per day on average. The mosque with the proposed expansion would create a total of 6,250 vehicle trips per day, according to county estimates.
Staff recommended that the center should continue to use police officers to help manage traffic during peak service times and should also have officers actively manage Hoadly Road, Websters Way and the Lost Creek Court intersection. Staff also recommended the mosque develop and implement a parking management plan to prevent on-street parking.
The applicant has proposed that all parking will be onsite. In addition, the applicant has proposed to build a 10-foot asphalt trail along the north Hoadly Road frontage to replace the existing sidewalk.
The applicant has offered to pay the county $47,438 to mitigate the expansion’s impact on fire and rescue and water quality.
The planning commission is set to hear public comments during the hearing Nov. 6.
The commission has until Feb. 4 to take action on the proposal. The commission can vote to recommend approval, denial or approval with conditions. The Prince William Board of County Supervisors has the final say on the special use permit application.
If the applicant receives the special use permit, the applicant will file a site plan within three years of the permit’s approval. After submitting the site plan, the applicant will have five years to start the proposed use.
