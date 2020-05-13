Prince William County Police Chief Barry Barnard announced Wednesday that he plans to retire from the police department July 1. Barnard has served as the fourth police chief since 2016.
Chief Barnard joined the department in 1976, according to a news release. During his 44-year tenure, he has held many positions of leadership within the ranks. In 2000, Barnard was named an assistant chief of police before he was appointed as the deputy chief in 2009.
“Over the span of his exemplary storied career with the Prince William County Police Department, Chief Barnard has displayed the true meaning of civil service through his commitment to the rule of law while maintaining professionalism and diligence in serving the community with compassion," said Ann Wheeler, chair of the Board of County Supervisors. "On behalf of the Board of County Supervisors, I wish Chief Barry Barnard all the best in the coming years.”
Barnard said it has been an honor and privilege to serve Prince William County.
"My family and I are grateful for the opportunities and support that Prince William County has provided to us." he said. "I want to express my sincere appreciation to the staff of the Police Department for their friendship, dedication, and outstanding service to the community. I will miss them very much."
Prince William County Executive Chris Martino said Barnard will be missed.
“We have all benefited greatly from his many years of service to the County in general, and the Police Department in particular. He will be greatly missed,” Martino said.
Deputy Chief Jarad Phelps will serve as Acting Police Chief following Barnard’s retirement until a national search to fill the position has concluded.
