Prince William police have delayed local events for the 36th National Night Out celebration until Oct. 6 as forecasters expect local impacts from Tropical Storm Isaias.
National Night Out events were scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 4, but the region is under a tropical storm watch and flash flood watch.
On Oct. 6, police encourage county residents to lock their doors, turn on outdoor lights and spend the evening outside with their families and neighbors — using appropriate social distancing — as a symbol that community and law enforcement are essential to neighborhood quality of life, according to a news release.
National Night Out – coordinated by the Crime Prevention Unit of the Police Department in partnership with the Prince William Crime Prevention Council – helps neighbors know one another, celebrates community and provides residents with steps to make neighborhoods safer. Additionally, National Night Out helps build positive relationships between the community and police, the release noted.
Neighborhood watch groups throughout the county will host motorcade stops where police officers and other law enforcement personnel can meet neighbors. COVID-19 restrictions will necessitate some changes from previous years, primarily not having the public enter police vehicles.
For more, call 703-792-7270.
