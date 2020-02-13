About 50 of the area’s top spellers are expected to compete in the 42nd annual Prince William Regional Spelling Bee on Tuesday, March 10, at George Hampton Middle School.
Spelling bee participants will come from public, private and home school organizations across the county, including the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park. Among the competitors will be the 2019 regional champion, Devan Waghray, representing Manassas Christian School.
A complete list of competitors will be published in InsideNoVa/Prince William on March 6.
The bee will begin at 7 p.m. and is open to the public.
The spelling bee is sponsored by InsideNoVa/Prince William and the Bel-Air Women’s Club. Additional support is being provided this year by Sentara Potomac Medical Center, Burke & Herbert Bank, and SPARK, the Prince William County Schools educational foundation.
The winner of the spelling bee will advance to the Scripps National Spelling Bee, May 24-29 at National Harbor.
