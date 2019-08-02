Two years ago, it looked like Prince William County native and professional soccer star Ali Krieger had played her last World Cup game — that the euphoria and celebration of securing the world title in Vancouver in 2015 would be her last.
The decision by the U.S. Women’s Soccer officials to pull her from the team seemed like the end of her time with the national team.
Yet, last month, Krieger, 35, had the ball as the final whistle signaled the U.S. Women’s second consecutive World Cup.
“It was so special to me,” Krieger told InsideNoVa. “I knew I deserved to be there. I knew I could play at that level.”
The work through those two years reshaped how Krieger looks at the game and herself, but she said nothing changed about how she plays soccer. And, for her next goal, she’s going for gold.
Off the Team
A 2003 graduate of Forest Park High School, Krieger hasenjoyed an accomplished soccer career. She was the Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year in high school and went on to become an all-American at Penn State. After making her first appearance with the U.S. National Team in January 2008, Krieger became a fixture in the program starting in 2010.
But after nine years on the U.S. team, Krieger got a call from coaches in March 2017 telling her they were ending her contract. The decision surprised her and left her searching for a reason.
She knew the first thing she had to do: support her fiancée and Orlando Pride teammate, Ashlyn Harris, who remained on the U.S. Women’s team.
But Krieger herself was at a loss for what was next professionally.
“I was struggling and evaluating my career and what I wanted to do,” she said.
Off the field, Krieger and Harris got a dog, Logan, and she spent more time with her brother, Kyle, her mom, Debbie, and her dad, Ken, who still lives in Prince William.
She put more work into her company, AKFC, which provides camps and clinics for soccer players. And she spent time coaching a boys soccer team.
And Krieger came home. Last summer, she cut the ribbon on the county’s first phase of the 30-acre Ali Krieger Sports Complex at Potomac Shores.
“Out of every achievement in my career, I have to say this one means the most to me. Yes, even winning the World Cup, even being an Olympian, this definitely beats all of that and that’s because it comes from my hometown,” Krieger said at the time. “Prince William County has helped mold me into the woman and professional that I am today, and for that, I am forever grateful.”
Most importantly during those two years, she got back on the field. Krieger had her best year with the Orlando Pride in 2017. Even in the off-season, she kept training.
“I learned how resilient and mentally tough I was,” Krieger said. “No one was going to make me get out there and put in the work.”
The Comeback
In March, two years after it seemed like her time with the U.S. team had ended, Krieger got another call. Coach Jill Ellis wanted her back.
For Krieger, it felt like validation for the work she’d put in over those two years — her dedication and determination to play at the highest level.
Ellis offered to explain why Krieger was let go in 2017, but Krieger told her she didn’t need it.
“I didn’t want to go back to that place,” she said. “I overcame that.”
As a reserve defender in the World Cup, Krieger started against Chile in a first-round game, played the final three minutes in the semifinal win over England and played the entire second half of the final.
The champagne and ticker-tape euphoria has ended, but the celebration continues.
On July 25, Krieger was on the mound at Nationals Park throwing the ceremonial first pitch before a Washington Nationals game. She returns to the region when she can to spend time with family and friends in D.C. and Prince William.
“It a sense of home for me,” she said.
She’ll also be back on the soccer field, for a five-game victory tour with the first game in Pasadena on Aug. 3 against Ireland followed by Philadelphia on Aug. 29 against Portugal.
With the stakes gone, the games will be more about having fun, Krieger said.
“It’s a chance to go celebrate with the fans,” she said, noting the focus was on the game in France. “We heard about the watch parties back home, but we were in a bubble.”
After that, she’ll get a little vacation from soccer.
Krieger and Harris will marry in December.
Then the focus will be on training for her next challenge: securing a spot on the U.S. Team for next summer’s Olympics in Japan.
“I don’t know what will happen in the future, but I would love to play in Tokyo,” Krieger said.
She was injured during qualifying for the 2012 Summer Olympics, when the team won gold, but, as the oldest first-time U.S. Olympian for women’s soccer, was a member of the 2016 team that lost in the quarterfinals to Sweden.
It’s yet another challenge, but Krieger knows more than anyone what it takes to prove you’re ready to compete with the very best.
“You have to put in the work and prove you deserve to be there.”
