Prince William supervisors approve a 65-home subdivision with dedicated open space

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors voted 7-1 Tuesday to approve a proposed 65-home development near Manassas and Manassas Park.
Supervisor Pete Candland, R-Gainesville, voted against the proposal.
The Reserve at Long Forest would keep more than 79 acres or 60% of the property as open space. The proposal previously was reduced from 104 homes to its current proposal of 65 homes, said Scott Meyer with the county planning office.
During the public hearing, five people spoke in support and one spoke against the proposal.
The development is east of Signal Hill Elementary School and south and east of Birmingham Drive.
The applicants, Shelia Long, Diane Katharine Lewis and Debra Kay Longhelt, requested to rezone 131.8 acres from agricultural to semi-rural residential with an option to cluster to develop the Reserve at Long Forest, according to a memo to county supervisors from Rebecca Horner, the county's planning director.
The Prince William County School Board released its impact statement in June. The board opposes the development because it would add a total of 45 students to schools, including 19 elementary students, 11 middle school students and 15 high schoolers. Parkside Middle would be 7.3% over capacity in 2023 and Osbourn Park High would be 18.4% over capacity in 2023.
The impact statement stated while the developer agrees to pay more than $1.3 million for the impact on schools, the school board opposes changing school boundaries to accommodate residential developments.
The applicants said they would pay the county more than $2.9 million for impacts on water quality, fire and rescue, housing, libraries, parks and recreation, schools and transportation.
The planning commission recommended approval July 24.
